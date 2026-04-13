Internet serves meme diplomacy as US, Iran get back to jaw-jaw after no deal in Islamabad

The US-Iran ceasefire talks may have stalled, but the internet never does.

Within hours of the high-stakes negotiation talks collapsing between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad, social media had turned the diplomatic drama into a full-blown meme war. The talks that dragged on for 21 hours without ending on a high note have kept the ceasefire hanging in the balance and the world on tenterhooks as US President Donald Trump has vowed a blockade over Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the negotiators within the four closed walls talked about nuclear constraints, uranium enrichment, sanctions, regional security, and maritime blockades, the internet was busy brewing its own battlefield outside.

Pakistan’s role as the unlikely mediator became prime meme material with a post on X blurring the line between geopolitical crisis and online meme comedy.

The video shows a visibly stressed kangaroo mediator sitting between two rivals, failing to maintain ‘peace’ in a peace talk. The humour comes from the US saying “Deal?” and Iran saying “No” to Pakistan, which says, “Loan toh de do bhai, tip bhi chalegi”

X/@YashBarapatre6

A post on the X handle of Iran’s consulate general in Mumbai on Monday took a dig at Trump by ridiculing his Sunday Truth Social post of ‘blockading Hormuz’ with ‘Break an enemy blockade by blockading their blockade.'

The post came with a cheeky caption that amplified the joke, Trump-style: “I have, believe me, 100 per cent, a PhD, okay? From the best college in the world. The best. Totally real. Everybody knows it. And frankly, you’re going to thank me, big time, for educating you. Nobody educates better than me.”

X/@IRANinMumbai

Another meme making the rounds on X leans into the viral ‘who beat whom’ trope with Iran scoring 1 and America 0 as ‘Iran brought America all the way to Pakistan just to say NO’

X/@Asifali97568429

While diplomacy might move slowly, meme culture cannot wait, and as the 21-hour ceasefire talk fizzled out, and both the officials from Iran and USA left Islamabad, one post had an ideal song picked up to gauge Pakistan's reaction as they departed- “chal diye tum kahan pe.” Crisis manager left in a crisis.

X/@LawyerSoni

The humour spilled over to Facebook as well, with people rebuking Trump’s Hormuz blockading post with one user saying, “Nobel Prize Committee, take note! It is time to create a STUPIDITY Nobel Prize! There is an undisputed winner in Trump!”

As tensions linger with the ceasefire ceasing to exist, the internet has already opened its own parallel front where geopolitics gets digitally jabbed.