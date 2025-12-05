IndiGo flight chaos: Over 400 flights cancelled across airports on Friday, many delayed

IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights on Friday, while numerous others were delayed across major airports, according to sources.

Hundreds of passengers experienced significant inconvenience as many flights were held up for extended periods.

Sources told PTI that more than 220 flights — including both arrivals and departures — were cancelled at Delhi airport, while over 100 were cancelled in Bangalore. At Hyderabad airport, more than 90 flights were cancelled, they added.

Several other airports also reported cancellations, along with widespread delays.

IndiGo has been dealing with operational disruptions stemming from cabin crew issues as well as other contributing factors.

Both the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely tracking the situation, as IndiGo's flight disruptions have persisted for several days.

On Thursday, the airline informed the DGCA that it expects flight operations to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026.