IndiGo 'clears' refunds but many 'lose out' as passenger complaints persist

IndiGo has fully processed the refunds for flight cancellations in early December, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

However, the disbursal of compensation to affected passengers is still underway, an airline source said.

“IndiGo informed that all refunds for IndiGo flight cancellations during the period of 3rd to 5th Dec 2025 have been fully processed and cleared to the original source of payment,” the DGCA said in a statement.

The aviation regulator had told IndiGo that passengers hit by the imbroglio were entitled to compensation under Civil Aviation Requirement norms. IndiGo had informed the DGCA about introducing a one-time compensation offering additional vouchers worth ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 in what it called a “gesture of care”.

Passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours between December 3 and December 5 are eligible for compensation.

Many flyers took to social media to vent their frustration about the refund and compensation process, with several complaining of being denied the benefit despite their flights being cancelled during the period in question.

“Dear DGCA and team, all flight of 5th Dec from Delhi were cancelled. Why all flights are not covered here? My flight of 5th Dec was cancelled and not visible in impacted flights list here (sic),” an X user posted.

“The list shared by IndiGo does not have quite a few flights that were cancelled. It is difficult to understand why this is the case. They cancelled flights after the actual time of departure, yet, there is no mention (sic),” another user wrote on X.

Some termed the compensation a eyewash. “IndiGo6E I had applied for the gesture program but havent received any confirmation so far!! Had submitted all details requested but no response! DGCAIndia is this an eye-wash as airlines isnt responding or delivering upon their promise (sic),” a social media user posted.

Asked about the complaints raised on social media, an IndiGo official told The Telegraph that the airline’s customer care executives were dealing with passenger grievances.

Chaos onboard

A Krabi-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai was delayed for more than three hours, leading to altercations between the crew members and the passengers.

The airline cited multiple reasons behind the delay in takeoff and said two passengers behaved “inappropriately” during the wait time and were declared “unruly”. Flyers who had boarded the flight alleged that there was no communication to them from the airline.

“IndiGo flight 6E 1085 to Krabi was initially delayed from Mumbai due to a combination of reasons, including late arrival of incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion and crew exceeding their duty time limitations,” IndiGo said in the statement.