Gujarat road accident: Six dead, 20 injured after bus crashes into stationary truck on Vadodara highway

Six persons were killed and nearly 20 others injured after a private bus rammed into a parked truck on a highway in Gujarat's Vadodara district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kotambi village on the Vadodara-Halol highway at around 4 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

The luxury bus, heading from Rajasthan to Surat in Gujarat, crashed into the rear side of the truck, Vadodara District Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal said.

The truck had been parked on the roadside as its driver was checking tyre pressure when the speeding bus hit it from behind, he said.

"The impact of the collision was severe, and the front portion of the bus was completely crushed. Six persons died in the accident, while around 20 others sustained injuries and were shifted to hospitals for treatment," Agrawal said.

A majority of the passengers travelling in the bus were from Rajasthan, the official said.

Personnel from the Jarod police station in Vadodara rural rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue operations.

Considering the extent of damage to the bus, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also called to assist in the rescue efforts, the SP said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.