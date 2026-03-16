West Asia war: Indian ship dodges attack and safely sails out of UAE's Fujairah port

An Indian-flagged tanker safely sailed out of the UAE’s Fujairah after loading oil despite an attack on the oil terminal during the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the government said on Sunday.

Jag Laadki, which was among the 28 Indian vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, became the fourth such ship to safely cross the conflict-hit zone.

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“On March 14, 2026, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked,” the government said in a statement.

“The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 10:30 hours IST today, carrying about 80,800mt (metric tonnes) of Murban crude oil and is bound for India,” it added, confirming that the vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe.

Two Indian-flagged carriers — Shivalik and Nanda Devi — crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 14 with 92,712mt of LPG and were scheduled to reach Mundra port on March 16 and Kandla port on March 17, respectively.

The two ships were among the 24 that were stranded on the west side of the strait since the war broke out in the region. Four others were stuck on the east side.

One of the four on the east side, the India-flagged oil tanker Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, crossed the strait on Friday. Jag Prakash loaded gasoline from Sohar port in Oman and is now headed to Tanga in Tanzania where it is due to dock on March 21.

The government said Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the war-hit region were safe, and maritime operations were being closely monitored.

At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain on the west side of the Persian Gulf region.

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas said it was monitoring LPG supply and there were no reports of dry-outs at LPG distributorships. It said LPG bookings dropped to around 77 lakh on Saturday from 88.8 lakh on Friday.

Commercial LPG cylinders are now available for priority distribution to consumers in 30 states and Union Territories, the government said.

The external affairs ministry said the safety of Indians in West Asia remained the highest priority, adding that around 1,94,000 people had returned from the conflict zone since February 28. It said Indian missions were in touch with local authorities and were extending visa, logistical and transit support to stranded Indians and short-term visitors.