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regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 July 2026

SC lawyers slam threats to judge for lynch ruling in Madhya Pradesh

Since the pronouncement of the verdict on June 12, Tabassum Khan, the additional district & sessions judge of Narmadapuram, has allegedly been subjected to sustained criticism, communal slurs and life threats on social media

Our Bureau Published 04.07.26, 08:10 AM
Supreme Court of India

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The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday condemned the reported threats and online abuse directed at a Madhya Pradesh judge for handing life terms to seven people found guilty of lynching a Muslim truck driver over suspected cattle smuggling in 2022.

Since the pronouncement of the verdict on June 12, Tabassum Khan, the additional district & sessions judge of Narmadapuram, has allegedly been subjected to sustained criticism, communal slurs and life threats on social media.

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Madhya Pradesh police have registered FIRs against unknown persons over the threats and vilification of the judge.

On Friday, the SCBA in a statement said: “The district judiciary is the foundation of our justice delivery system. Judicial officers across the country decide thousands of sensitive civil and criminal cases every day. They deserve the assurance that the law will protect them whenever they faithfully discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

“The Supreme Court Bar Association stands firmly in support of Ms Tabassum Khan and reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the independence, dignity and impartiality of the judiciary. An independent judiciary is one of the cornerstones of our Constitution, and any attempt to undermine it must be firmly resisted.”

The SCBA secretary, Pragya Baghel, said the association expected Madhya Pradesh High Court and the state government to ensure a prompt and fair investigation into the matter.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the high court had on Wednesday directed the director-general of police and additional chief secretary/principal secretary (home) to file their affidavits on the steps being taken to book those intimidating the judge.

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