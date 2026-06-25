Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Dinesh Trivedi, resumes travel visas for Bangladesh nationals

India's new High Commissioner to Dhaka Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday announced the resumption of travel visas for Bangladesh nationals as he assumed office, a day after New Delhi conferred him the status of a Union minister.

The 76-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Thursday presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, marking the start of his diplomatic assignment.

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He was named as the envoy to Bangladesh on April 27, becoming the first politician to serve in this position.

"The new Indian High Commissioner has presented his credentials to the honourable president, beginning his diplomatic assignment in Dhaka," a Bangabhaban presidential palace spokesman said.

The spokesman said a contingent of the President Guard Regiment offered him a guard of honour before Trivedi presented his diplomatic papers.

Shortly after the ceremony, Trivedi made his first public appearance at the Indian Visa Centre in the capital, where he announced the resumption of travel visas for Bangladeshi nationals.

The travel visas were halted nearly two years ago amid an escalated security situation and deteriorating ties with New Delhi during the Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime.

"I am very happy to be able to announce the launch of general travel visas again. Visa applications can be submitted starting June 28," he said.

Trivedi said visas would be issued from all five centres - Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Sylhet, and Khulna – and the process would be expanded further in the future.

The envoy said urgent medical visas would continue to be provided for humanitarian reasons.

India on Wednesday granted Trivedi the status of a Union minister for ceremonial functions via an official memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Trivedi succeeded career diplomat Pranay Kumar Verma.

He arrived in Bangladesh through its western Benapole-Petrapole land border on June 12.

Verma's four-year tenure, which ended last month, witnessed the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in a student-led uprising in August 2024 and a subsequent downturn in India-Bangladesh relations under the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

Elections were held in the country earlier this year, but Hasina's Awami League was barred from contesting. On February 17, Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman took the oath as prime minister.