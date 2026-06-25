NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Maharashtra after recording ‘I am sorry’ video for mother, probe underway

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra's Hingoli allegedly died by suicide a few days after appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination, with police investigating whether the incident was linked to the national medical entrance test.

Sushil Dhage, a resident of the Ashtavinayak Nagar area of Hingoli city, allegedly jumped into a well around 10.30 am on Wednesday, officials said. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a 33-second video message on his mobile phone addressed to his mother.

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“I am going to commit suicide, and you (mother) should not take tension. In my next life, I want to be born as your child. Be with Sumedh. I am sorry.’’ the official said, quoting the message by Dhage in the clip.

Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the student's death was connected to the NEET-UG re-examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to family members, Dhage had found the NEET re-examination paper difficult. Based on the family's statement, police are examining whether academic stress related to the test played any role in the incident.

“The family's complaint talks about the NEET re-examination. We are investigating the case and examining whether there is any connection between the examination and the incident,” an official from the Hingoli City police station told PTI.

Police have registered an accidental death report and are continuing their probe.

The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted on June 21 by the NTA after the cancellation of the earlier May 3 examination amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged question paper leak. More than 22 lakh students were expected to appear for the retest.