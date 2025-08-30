Indian drones will be undetectable to US and China, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated the country's largest aero engine test bed, manufactured by Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd, to the nation in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday. On this occasion, he described the achievement of the institute's founders, Vishal Mishra and Vivek Mishra, as a symbol of India's "new technological revolution".

He said that despite handling the responsibility of the defense ministry for 6-6.5 years, he had never seen such young people setting up such a big and innovative establishment.

The defence minister also highlighted that neither the US nor China can detect Indian drones flying in the sky.

"Today, the youth is not just creating a company, but creating a new thinking and direction in the defense sector. Now when Indian drones fly, neither America nor China will be able to detect them - this is a very big achievement," Singh said.

Defence Minister Singh stressed the need for incorporating drones into war policy, calling them critical to modern warfare strategy.

"Generally, when we hear the word 'aircraft', images of Tejas, Rafale and fighter jets come to mind. This is natural, as these are all combat aircraft. However, in today's changing times, drones have emerged as a significant force in this field. Drones are now being deployed even in areas where large equipment cannot reach," he said.

"If you closely observe the Russia-Ukraine conflict, you will notice that drones have been used extensively - earlier, now, and continuously. This proves that understanding the importance of drones and incorporating them into our war policy has become absolutely essential," Singh added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary Defense Production Sanjeev Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh were also present at the event.

"A strong reflection of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat was seen here today," Singh said after inaugurating the private facility.

Highlighting the history of drones, Singh said that in their early days, they were used only for surveillance and reconnaissance. "Later, some countries began developing combat drones, and many nations started deploying them in border conflicts," he said.

"Countries that invested in drone technology have gained a significant edge in this field, while many others have been left behind. From my six to six-and-a-half years of experience (as defence minister), I can say that the reality of today's defence sector rests on aircraft technology and drones," Singh added.

The defence minister further said it was a matter of great pride that India is rapidly advancing in this domain. "Earlier, we had to import drones, but today we are designing, developing, and manufacturing them domestically," he said.

"Many entrepreneurs in the country are contributing to this progress, and no praise is enough for their efforts," Singh added.

Talking about Operation Sindoor, he said that when determination, courage and science come together, even the impossible becomes possible.

"During Operation Sindoor, our forces finished off the enemy within 22 minutes. Our Army showed the mirror to terrorists and their patrons, which they had never imagined. If Operation Sindoor is the story of the bravery of our Army personnel on one hand, then on the other hand, Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the story of the innovation of our scientists and youths.

"I am proud that our armed forces have rapidly adopted all these instruments made by our youths and industries," he said.

He also lauded the development of Noida and Uttar Pradesh.

"Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, UP is growing towards a new era. And UP is creating an identity in new visions and schemes. I have not seen the enthusiasm level of the investors that they have for UP, in comparison to other states. Now UP is growing towards a new and golden era," Singh added.

"Earlier, there was an economy dependent on land and after the 18th century, it shifted to industries and later on about 40-50 years ago, it shifted to technology. IT industry, mobile, satellite, semiconductor and now artificial intelligence, and these have affected our economy," Singh added.

About visit to the plant, Singh said, "We have visited the plant along with CM Yogi Adityanath, where I have observed whether it is aero engine test bed (facility), or metal additive manufacturing facility, or furnaces up to the capacity of 2800 degree Centigrade or the advanced composite polymer-manufacturing centre, payload drop drones, swarm drones or precision-guided missile drones - all of these have the latest quality of reliable equipment that would enhance the capability of India." Furthermore, he spoke about "changing Uttar Pradesh", asserting that there were irregularities in Uttar Pradesh in the name of Ease of Doing Business.

"It was quite difficult to manufacture or even to set up industry in Uttar Pradesh. Other facilities were also not available for industrialists in UP. Crime, extortion, and many other challenges were faced by industrialists at that time," he added.

Technology has two parts - 'technology have' and 'technology have not', he said. "Those who have developed as per technology, are included in the list of 'technology have' countries, but those who have not (developed) are in the list of technology 'have not'," Singh added.

"We will have to be more advanced in technology and innovation and this is the only way to protect and contribute to the world," said Rajnath Singh.

"India is not lagging behind other countries from the point of view of technology. In Operation Sindoor, when determination, courage and science comes together, the impossible becomes possible," he said.

