MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Indian Army contingent to participate in multinational military exercise 'Khaan Quest' in Mongolia

'#IndianArmy contingent will participate in 22nd edition of Multinational Joint Military Exercise #KhaanQuest 2025, being conducted in #Mongolia from 14 to 28 June 2025,' the Indian Army said in a post on X

PTI Published 11.06.25, 08:27 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An Indian Army contingent is set to take part in a multinational joint military exercise in Mongolia from June 14-28, officials said on Tuesday.

Exercise Khaan Quest aims to strengthen interoperability among the armed forces of the participating nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"#IndianArmy contingent will participate in 22nd edition of Multinational Joint Military Exercise #KhaanQuest 2025, being conducted in #Mongolia from 14 to 28 June 2025," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

This exercise aims to strengthen interoperability among the armed forces of the participating nations, fostering collaboration and synergy during the conduct of peacekeeping operations in a multinational environment, it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Mongolia Indian Army
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station deferred as SpaceX reports leak in rocket

"Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections," SpaceX said in a post on X
Mamata Banerjee and Mohan Charan Majhi
Quote left Quote right

Didi is arrogant. The people will respond to her attempt to brand Digha as Jagannath Dham

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT