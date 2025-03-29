MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian Air Force civil engineer shot dead at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

An unknown person shot at him from the window while he was sleeping in his room, Puramufti Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Singh said

PTI Published 29.03.25, 03:17 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A Indian Air Force civil engineer was shot dead Saturday morning at his official residence in the cantonment area here in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said.

An unknown person shot at him from the window while he was sleeping in his room, Puramufti Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Singh said.

Air Force civil engineer SN Mishra (51) received a bullet in his chest and he was rushed to the Army hospital. Mishra succumbed to his injuries at the the hospital, the SHO said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Mishra is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

A case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family and further legal action will be taken, the officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

