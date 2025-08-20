India test-fires nuclear capable Agni-5 missile with range up to 8,000 km and speed up to 24 mach

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.

The missile, capable of speeds up to 24 times the speed of sound, has a range of 5,000 to 8,000 kilometres, bringing nearly all of Asia, including northern China, and parts of Europe within reach.

The Defense Ministry said the test validated all operational and technical parameters. The launch came about three and a half months after India’s military conflict with Pakistan.

"Intermediate range ballistic missile 'Agni 5' was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20," the defence ministry said in a brief statement.

"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it said.

India test-fired Agni-5 missile in March last year as well.

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.

Last month, India successfully test-fired nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I.

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kms and it is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kgs. It can carry both conventional as well as nuclear warheads.

The Agni- 1 missile has a range of 700-900 kms and it can carry a payload of 1,000 kg.

Both Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles have been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence.

In July, India also test-fired the newly-developed tactical missile 'Pralay' which is capable of carrying conventional warheads.

'Pralay' is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.