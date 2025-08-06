India responds to Trump’s additional 25% tariff: 'Will take all actions to protect national interest'

India on Wednesday described the US action of levying 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

New Delhi's sharp reaction came shortly after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing the fresh tariff citing India's continuing purchase of Russian crude oil notwithstanding the Western sanctions.

The new tariff is in addition to 25 per cent levies he has already announced.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," it said.

The MEA said the US has in recent days "targeted" India's oil imports from Russia.

"We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," it said.

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," it added.