Asiatic lion population rises from 674 to 891 in five years, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

The population of Asiatic lion in the country has increased from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh in response to a written question.

"The population of Asiatic lion in the country has increased from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025. As per the information received from the state of Gujarat, lion population has inhabited new areas like notified forest areas, river corridors as well as revenue wastelands," Singh said.

"The state has taken up various measures to manage human-wildlife conflicts and disease vulnerability by strengthening veterinary facilities. Barda Wildlife Sanctuary has been developed as a second home for lion population and corridor management initiatives have facilitated safe movement between sub-populations, for natural expansion into new habitats.

"In addition, habitat improvement initiatives are also taken up in the newer areas inhabited by lion population. A hi-tech monitoring unit has been established at Sasan-Gir in 2019 for real-time tracking of lions using radio telemetry," he added.

