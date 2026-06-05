Cockroach Janta Party protest: Abhijeet Dipke’s friends urge peaceful agitation, seek govt cooperation

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gears up for its June 6 protest in Delhi demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over examination-related issues, friends and acquaintances of founder Abhijeet Dipke have called for the agitation to remain peaceful and urged the government to cooperate with protesters.

Dipke, who hails from Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, recently completed a master's degree in public relations in Boston, US. Earlier this week, he announced his return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

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In a video message, Dipke alleged that repeated examination controversies and disruptions had left students anxious and demanded accountability from the government. The youth-driven social media movement he founded last month has gained significant traction, attracting support from several public figures.

Calls for peaceful protest

Usman Shaikh, a friend of Dipke from Santuk Pimpri village, said he hoped the agitation would remain peaceful.

"Although Abhijeet did not live in the village much, we used to spend time together whenever he came here during vacations. He has called for an agitation for a cause. As a friend, I expect that the agitation should go off peacefully and the government should also co-operate," he told PTI.

Vijay Puri, sarpanch of Santuk Pimpri village and a relative of Dipke, said the protest addresses issues that have affected people across the country.

"He (Dipke) launched a movement as a reaction to a statement. As far as the agitation is concerned, the government should co-operate with the protesters and the latter should also follow the rules and regulations," he said.

When asked whether Dipke should enter politics, Puri said, "The issue that he has raised and the movement that he has started is an expression of his anger. Whether he speaks about or criticises any political party is a different matter."

"The issue he is speaking about now is of national importance. The government should give protection to him. The participants should also ensure that the protest does not go out of track," Puri said.

Also Read Cockroach Party, Delhi Police on confrontation course ahead of June 6 Jantar Mantar protest

Security around family residence

Dipke's parents currently reside in a CIDCO area under the MIDC Waluj police station limits in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Attempts to contact his father Bhagwan Dipke were unsuccessful.

Speaking about security arrangements at the family's residence, MIDC Waluj police station in-charge inspector Rameshwar Gade said, "Earlier, we had posted one guard outside their house. But now we have stepped up the security. We have deployed 10 police personnel along with an officer from today. We will take a review of the situation and take an appropriate decision. At present, his family is not staying there."

Origins of the CJP movement

The CJP traces its origins to a controversy sparked by remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, when he referred to certain individuals as "cockroaches" and "parasites".

The comments triggered widespread discussion on social media, with Dipke adopting the term "cockroach" as a political symbol and launching what began as an online youth movement before evolving into an organised campaign.

Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has said he would join the protest if Minister Pradhan does not step down by June 5.