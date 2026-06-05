Alphonso, Kesar see strong global demand; Air India transports over 1,000 tonnes of mangoes worldwide

Air India transported more than 1,000 tonnes of mangoes across its global network between March and May 2026, accounting for nearly a third of the over 3,300 tonnes of fresh produce carried by the airline during the period.

The airline said shipments were driven largely by demand for popular Indian mango varieties such as Alphonso and Kesar, grown primarily in Maharashtra and Gujarat and exported to destinations across Europe, North America, West Asia and other regions.

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According to Air India, it carried 805 tonnes of fruits and vegetables in March, with volumes rising to 1,275 tonnes in April at the peak of the harvest season. The airline transported another 1,233 tonnes in May.

Mumbai emerged as the main hub for mango exports owing to its proximity to major growing regions in western India. During peak weeks, Air India uplifted up to 180 tonnes of cargo per week from Mumbai to London Heathrow. Frankfurt received around 40 tonnes weekly, while Dubai, Newark and New York's JFK airport each handled about 30 tonnes per week.

The airline also transported perishable cargo from Delhi to destinations including San Francisco, Toronto, Paris, Hong Kong and Sydney.

Air India, which handles more than 400,000 tonnes of cargo annually, said maintaining product quality during transit depends on a temperature-controlled supply chain. Fresh produce is transported to airports in refrigerated trucks and stored in temperature-controlled facilities before being loaded onto aircraft.

The airline said it has developed cold-storage and active-container capabilities across 14 airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, London Heathrow, Frankfurt, JFK and Newark. Equipment such as cool dollies and thermal blankets is used to maintain stable temperatures during handling operations.

"Transporting over 1,000 tonnes of mangoes in just three months reflects both the scale of demand and the robustness of our cold-chain processes," Air India's Head of Cargo, Ramesh Mamidala, said.

"Perishables require meticulous handling, and our teams work closely with partners to maintain consistency and quality at every step," he added.

The airline said demand for Indian mangoes remains strong among overseas consumers, particularly in markets with large Indian diaspora populations, where the fruit is a seasonal staple during the summer months.