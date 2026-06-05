Delhi University professor Debosmita Paul murdered in east Delhi apartment, investigation underway

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of 42-year-old Delhi University assistant professor Debosmita Paul, who was found dead in her locked apartment at Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave, East Delhi. Investigators are currently tracking two masked suspects captured on CCTV entering her building on the day of the killing, according to reports.

Paul, an assistant professor in the Department of English at Shivaji College, was discovered on Thursday afternoon. According to police, she was killed on Wednesday, June 3, after sustaining a deep head injury from a heavy object, and the veins in her wrist were found severed.

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30-minute timeline and crime scene details

A review of local security footage revealed that at approximately 3:20 pm on June 3, a man and a woman arrived at the gated residential complex in a private cab. Both individuals were wearing face masks and carrying bags. According to media reports, they used the staircase instead of the elevator to reach Paul's apartment and left 30 minutes later with their clothes changed. The private cab driver, who waited outside during the visit, has been detained by police for questioning, and investigators are reviewing his ride details to identify the passengers.

The murder came to light after Paul's sister, Devarati Paul, grew concerned when her repeated phone calls went unanswered. Upon arriving at the flat on Thursday afternoon, she found the front door locked from the outside. Suspecting something amiss, she broke open the lock and discovered her sister's body lying on a bed.

Devarati placed a PCR call to the New Ashok Nagar police station at around 2:35 pm on Thursday. Forensic teams and crime branch experts subsequently processed the scene. Police noted there were no signs of forced entry or robbery, as cash, jewellery, and other valuables remained untouched, indicating a "friendly entry" by someone known to the victim.

Paul had been living alone following a 2022 separation from her husband, who resides in Bengaluru, and the two had been undergoing divorce proceedings for the past four years. Her body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Academic community mourns Paul's death

Paul completed her PhD from Jamia Millia Islamia in 2016. According to the college website, her academic focus included partition studies, Indian literature, postcolonial literature, and translation studies. Before joining Shivaji College two and a half years ago, she worked as a guest lecturer and an ad hoc professor at Maharaja Agrasen College.

A colleague at the university told the Hindustan Times, "She was a reserved person. She worked as a guest lecturer for many years before being appointed as an assistant professor a few years ago. We had heard that she was involved in a matrimonial legal dispute, but she generally kept personal matters to herself."

On Friday, Shivaji College organised a condolence meeting where faculty and students paid tribute to her. Speaking to PTI, Shivaji College Principal Virender Bhardwaj stated that Paul had shown no visible signs of anxiety or distress in the days leading up to her death.

"She was sensitive, hardworking and had an affinity for the arts. While she was introverted, she was always very enthusiastic about cultural activities and would often accompany our students wherever they participated," Bhardwaj told PTI.

"She was with us for about two and a half years and was already a part of the college family. On Thursday, the college office tried to contact her regarding some routine work. When they could not reach her, I also tried calling her, but we received no response," he said.

"Finally, around 3 pm to 4 pm, we came to know about it as the news started spreading. It came as a complete shock to all of us," he said.

"None of us knew anything. She never seemed stressed or showed any visible signs of distress," he said.

Bhardwaj noted that the institution remained operational despite the tragedy, explaining, "Since examinations are underway, the college had to remain open," he said.

An anonymous student sharing their experience with PTI remarked on her reputation among the student body. "It was really shocking. We have always known her as a very kind person. Nobody had any problem with her and she was respected by students," a student, requesting anonymity, told PTI.

In an official condolence message issued on Friday, Shivaji College described her passing as an "irreparable loss" to the academic community, adding, "in this hour of grief, we stand in solidarity with her family and loved ones".

Multiple police teams have been formed to examine Paul’s phone records, recent contacts, and additional CCTV footage from the surrounding area to establish a motive and apprehend the suspects.