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regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 April 2026

India-flagged Green Asha vessel moor at Mumbai port with 15,400 tonnes LPG

This is a significant milestone as it is the first such vessel to reach JNPA since the onset of the war

PTI Published 09.04.26, 11:18 AM
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Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority on Thursday said it received an India-flagged vessel carrying 15,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict.

JNPA described the development as notable in the backdrop of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

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“Today, JNPA proudly welcomed Green Asha—an India-flagged LPG vessel that has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, and has moored at JNPA’s liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL,” it said in a release.

This is a significant milestone as it is the first such vessel to reach JNPA since the onset of the war, it said, adding that the vessel brought in 15,400 tonnes of LPG.

“The vessel, its cargo, and every member of the crew are all safe and secure. This arrival highlights the ability of maritime operations to function amid complex geopolitical conditions while ensuring the steady supply of essential LPG to the nation,” it said.

The facility, also known as JNPT and Nhava Sheva port, in Navi Mumbai is one of India’s key ports handling container and liquid cargo and plays a crucial role in the country’s energy supply chain, said officials.

The West Asia conflict has affected energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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