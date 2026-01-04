India expresses deep concern over Venezuela developments after US military operation captures Maduro

India on Sunday expressed deep concern over the fast-moving developments in Venezuela, a day after the United States carried out a military operation that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi was closely watching the situation as it unfolds and reiterated its position on the safety and well-being of Venezuelan citizens.

“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation,” the MEA said.

India also urged all parties to avoid further escalation and stressed the need for dialogue to maintain regional stability.

“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela,” the ministry said.

“We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” it added.

The US operation targeted the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, following long-standing accusations by Washington that Maduro was involved in drug trafficking. The Venezuelan leader has repeatedly denied these charges.

Following the operation, US forces reportedly flew Maduro and his wife to New York. In response, Venezuela declared a national emergency, triggering uncertainty across the country and the wider region.

The MEA also said the Indian embassy in Caracas has reached out to members of the Indian community living in Venezuela and remains in contact with them. The embassy, the statement added, will continue to extend all possible assistance as the situation develops.