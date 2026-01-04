MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 04 January 2026

India expresses deep concern over Venezuela developments after US military operation captures Maduro

'India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela,' the MEA said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 04.01.26, 02:24 PM
A still image from video posted by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account on X.com, which originated from the @PaulDMauro account, shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York City, U.S., January 3, 2026.

A still image from video posted by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account on X.com, which originated from the @PaulDMauro account, shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York City, U.S., January 3, 2026. AP/PTI

India on Sunday expressed deep concern over the fast-moving developments in Venezuela, a day after the United States carried out a military operation that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi was closely watching the situation as it unfolds and reiterated its position on the safety and well-being of Venezuelan citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation,” the MEA said.

Also Read

India also urged all parties to avoid further escalation and stressed the need for dialogue to maintain regional stability.

“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela,” the ministry said.

“We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” it added.

The US operation targeted the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, following long-standing accusations by Washington that Maduro was involved in drug trafficking. The Venezuelan leader has repeatedly denied these charges.

Following the operation, US forces reportedly flew Maduro and his wife to New York. In response, Venezuela declared a national emergency, triggering uncertainty across the country and the wider region.

The MEA also said the Indian embassy in Caracas has reached out to members of the Indian community living in Venezuela and remains in contact with them. The embassy, the statement added, will continue to extend all possible assistance as the situation develops.

RELATED TOPICS

Nicolas Maduro US Military
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Venezuela strike puts spotlight back on US role in Latin American regime changes

Bolivia, Panama, Chile, Brazil, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic offer stark reminders of Washington’s long record of intervening in Latin America’s political outcomes
A still image from video posted by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account on X.com, which originated from the @PaulDMauro account, shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York City, U.S., January 3, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Recent developments in Venezuela are matter of deep concern... closely monitoring situation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT