MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 September 2025

India expresses concern over violence in Nepal, advises nationals to remain cautious

'As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,' the MEA said in a statement

PTI Published 09.09.25, 12:24 PM
Policemen in riot gear stand guard on a street as protesters burn tires violating curfew orders in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 after Nepal government lifted its ban on social media platforms after violent street protests.

Policemen in riot gear stand guard on a street as protesters burn tires violating curfew orders in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 after Nepal government lifted its ban on social media platforms after violent street protests. AP/PTI

India on Tuesday said it is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives during protests in Nepal and hoped that the issues will be resolved through peaceful means.

Violent protests by youths in Kathmandu and a few other places against a government ban on social media sites on Monday left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," it said.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue," the MEA said in a statement.

It also asked Indian nationals to exercise caution in view of the prevailing situation in that country.

"We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the MEA said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Nepal Social Media Ban Ministry Of External Affairs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Don’t kill students’: Fresh protests erupt across Nepal despite curfew, demand PM Oli’s resignation

Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district. Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings
Peter Navarro
Quote left Quote right

I don't see how Brics alliance stays together since historically they all hate, kill each other

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT