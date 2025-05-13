MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 13 May 2025

India expels Pakistani official over activities inconsistent with diplomatic role

The action came amid heightened tension between the two countries following their four-day military confrontation

PTI Published 13.05.25, 09:12 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

India on Tuesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan high commission for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status.

The external affairs ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action came amid heightened tension between the two countries following their four-day military confrontation.

India also issued a demarche to Pakistani Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi on the activities of the official.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India reiterates Kashmir must be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan, says MEA

On speculation on nuclear war by Trump, Randhir Jaiswal said the military action was entirely in the conventional domain
Moeen Ali.
Quote left Quote right

Rohit, Virat's absence will give massive boost to England; Gill front-runner for captaincy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT