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regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 March 2026

India condemns Pakistan’s air strikes in Afghanistan, calls for full respect of Afghan sovereignty

'This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan,' Randhir Jaiswal said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 14.03.26, 10:08 PM
Randhir Jaiswal

Randhir Jaiswal PTI

India on Saturday condemned Pakistan's air strikes inside Afghan territory, asserting that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected.

"India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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"This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan," he said.

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Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the Pakistani aerial raid on Afghanistan.

"India reiterates that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected," he said.

The Pakistani military carried out air strikes inside Afghanistan in the last few weeks amid an escalating conflict between the two sides.

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