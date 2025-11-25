India's average temperature rose by 0.89 degrees Celsius, compound climate hazards to rise: Study

India's average temperature increased by 0.89 degrees Celsius during 2015-2024 compared to the first quarter of the twentieth century, with temperature extremes becoming more frequent across parts of the country, according to a study.

An additional warming of 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius is projected by mid-century under a moderate emissions scenario, compared to 1995-2014.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune and Krea University in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, among other institutes, provided an update on observed and projected trends of climate change in the country, analysing datasets from the India Meteorological Department and global climate models.

Duration of marine heatwaves — high ocean surface temperatures which can damage coastal ecosystems — could increase from about 20 days per year during 1970-2000 to nearly 200 days per year by mid-century, findings published in the journal PLOS Climate indicate. The team added that compound events — where climate hazards interact rather than occur alone — such as ‘heatwave-drought’, are a growing concern for India.

They noted that while India's warming appears muted compared to the global land temperature warming of about 1.42 degrees Celsius over the same period, previous studies have reported temperature extremes becoming more frequent across many parts of the country.

The authors also found that average southwest monsoon rainfall has declined by 0.5 to 1.5 millimetres per day every decade over the Indo-Gangetic Plains and northeast India over the past 70 years. However, extreme precipitation events have become more intense, with coastal Gujarat experiencing about 0.15 additional extreme events every decade during 1951-2024.

Further, the Hindu Kush Himalaya — the western part of the Hindu Kush Himalayan Region — has witnessed accelerated warming of about 0.28 degrees Celsius per decade during 1950-2020. Losses in glacier mass were found to have increased from 0.17 metre-water equivalent per year during 2000-2009 to 0.28 metre-water equivalent per year during 2010-2019.

Prevalence and intensity of compound climate hazards, which cause more severe impacts than individual events alone, are projected to increase with warming, but studies remain sparse in the Indian context. The authors said this makes it “critically important” that research on these risks is accelerated.