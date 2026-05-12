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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Iltija Mufti’s X handle withheld after Geelani video sparks Kashmir backlash online

PDP calls the action a bid to curb free speech after Kashmir cyber police file an FIR over circulation of Geelani’s old Urdu language video clip on social media

Muzaffar Raina Published 12.05.26, 04:32 AM
Iltija Mufti X account withheld

Iltija Mufti at a media conference in Srinagar on Monday.  PTI

PDP leader Iltija Mufti has faced another backlash for posting a video of late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on social media, as her X handle has been withheld.

The move comes days after the Kashmir cyber police registered an FIR over the circulation of a video clip of Geelani on her social media platform.

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The PDP has called the move an attempt to silence her.

“Withholding the account of @IltijaMufti_ a prominent JKPDP leader who consistently speaks on critical and important issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir, raises serious concerns about freedom of expression and suppression of democratic voices. Transparency and accountability are essential in a democracy. Silencing voices will not silence the issues. @X@elonmusk,” the PDP wrote on X.

Although Iltija was not named in the FIR, it was seen as targeting her for sharing an old video of Geelani in which he highlighted the need to preserve the Urdu language and alleged a conspiracy in India to make it irrelevant.

The post was shared by others on social media. Iltija later claimed the police were harassing those who shared her post, daring the force to question her rather than harass common people.

Iltija was blaming the Omar Abdullah government for sidelining Urdu for selections for the posts of patwaris and tehsildars in Jammu and Kashmir.

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