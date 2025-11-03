Bihar elections and bypolls: Illegal cash, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 100 crore seized

The Election Commission on Monday said enforcement agencies have seized illegal cash, drugs, liquor and other freebies worth more than Rs 100 crore from poll-bound Bihar and other states where assembly by-elections are scheduled.

The poll panel said that as of November 3, more than Rs 108.19 crore worth of illicit inducements, including Rs 9.62 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 42.14 crore (9.6 lakh litres), drugs worth Rs 24.61 crore, precious metals worth Rs 5.8 crore and other freebies worth over Rs 26 crore have been seized from different states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly polls in two phases will be held in Bihar on November 6 and 11.

Voting for assembly bypolls in eight constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11.

Counting of votes for the assembly and bypolls is on November 14.

As many as 824 flying squads have been deployed across Bihar to ensure that the complaints reported on C-VIGIL are attended to within 100 minutes.

The EC also said it has directed all the enforcement authorities to strictly monitor and combat the movement of cash, drugs, liquor and other inducements during elections.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.