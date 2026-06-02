Scrap land ceiling provisions, rationalise regulations: Real estate body CREDAI to Bengal government

Real estate developers' body CREDAI on Tuesday urged the Bengal government to scrap urban land ceiling provisions, rationalise land-related regulations and introduce township and slum redevelopment policies to boost investment.

At a pre-budget consultation organised by the state finance department, CREDAI Bengal president Sushil Mohta presented a set of policy recommendations aimed at unlocking land for housing, industrial and infrastructure projects, while generating employment and increasing government revenue.

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Among its key proposals, the developers' body sought the removal of Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act provisions, arguing that easing ceiling limits would facilitate the development of large townships, housing projects, commercial and industrial hubs, and IT parks.

According to CREDAI, such a move would attract investment, create jobs and help reduce housing costs by lowering compliance burdens.

The organisation also called for the correction and deletion of outdated 'Barga' (sharecropping) records in urban areas, contending that many such entries remain despite the absence of cultivation for years and often hinder ownership transfers and comprehensive land development.

It further suggested that land within urban agglomerations and areas covered by land-use and development control plans be reclassified as non-agricultural wherever applicable to enable planned development and improve revenue collection.

Highlighting the absence of a comprehensive township and land-pooling framework in the state, CREDAI urged the government to formulate policies on the lines of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh to encourage integrated township projects and planned urban growth.

A structured policy, it argued, would help consolidate fragmented landholdings, improve infrastructure planning and curb unregulated development that leads to revenue leakages.

The BJP, soon after forming the government in Bengal, had signalled its intent to introduce a new land policy to attract large-scale industrial investment. Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya had assured investors that businesses would be able to operate in the state without fear or political interference.

Addressing members of a business chamber, Bhattacharya had also spoken about the possibility of scrapping the Urban Land Ceiling Act and introducing contract farming, both long-standing demands of industry and corporate stakeholders.

CREDAI also proposed a slum and housing redevelopment policy based on public-private partnership models, with incentives such as transferable development rights, higher floor area ratios and fast-track approvals to encourage rehabilitation projects.

According to the industry body, such a policy could help address housing shortages, particularly among economically weaker sections and low-income groups, while improving living conditions in urban areas.

The developers' body further sought changes in the implementation of Section 6(3) of the West Bengal Estates Acquisition Act, 1953, including rationalisation of valuation methodologies for land conversion and redevelopment projects.

It argued that the current valuation framework often results in assessments significantly above prevailing market prices, increasing costs for developers and applicants.

The recommendations were submitted ahead of the state budget, which is scheduled to be tabled on June 22. The Assembly's budget session will begin on June 18.