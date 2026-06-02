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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 June 2026

Shipping group MSC blames Iran over vessel attack in Iraq's Umm Qasr port, crew safe

The company said Iran's Revolutionary Guard had claimed responsibility. MSC described the incident as an unprovoked attack on a neutral commercial carrier with no affiliation to the United States or Israel

Reuters Published 02.06.26, 07:50 PM
A foreign tanker carrying Iraqi fuel oil damaged after catching fire

A foreign tanker carrying Iraqi fuel oil damaged after catching fire in Iraq's territorial waters, following unidentified attacks that targeted two foreign tankers, according to Iraqi port officials, near Basra, Iraq, March 12, 2026. (Reuters) Representational image

MSC, the world's largest shipping group, said on Tuesday its Sariska V vessel was struck by two projectiles while in Iraq's Umm Qasr port on Monday, adding that all crew members were safe and unharmed.

The company said Iran's Revolutionary Guard had claimed responsibility. MSC described the incident as an unprovoked attack on a neutral commercial carrier with no affiliation to the United States or Israel.

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"MSC is deeply concerned by these unprovoked attacks and the risk they create for its innocent seafarers and essential maritime trade in the region," the group said in a statement.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted the MSC Sariska V container ship with a cruise missile, according to Iranian state media, describing the strike as retaliation for what Tehran said was an earlier attack on an Iranian vessel.

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