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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 June 2026

Iran suspends peace talks with US over Israel’s strikes on Lebanon: Report

Donald Trump’s phone call with Netanyahu became heated as the he pressed Israel to scale back its Lebanon offensive. Trump at points used expletives to convey his disapproval of Israel’s plans, which threatened to upend negotiations with Iran.

AP Published 02.06.26, 08:47 PM
US and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026.

US and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. Reuters picture

Iran stopped communicating with mediators after Israel threatened to bomb Beirut as it continues fighting the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah, two semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported.

The reports by the Fars and Tasnim news agencies, both believed to be close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, come as Iran insists the fighting in Lebanon is part of the wider ceasefire talks with the United States over the war. Israel and the US maintain the fighting in Lebanon is separate from the Iran war talks.

A regional official involved in the mediation, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the talks, said Iran has not communicated at all on Tuesday after saying that a ceasefire needed to be enforced in Lebanon for negotiations to continue.

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