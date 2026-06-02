Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai meets Amit Shah amid speculation of party exit, plans for new political outfit

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here at his residence amid speculation that he may quit the party and float a new political outfit in the state.

According to sources, Annamalai's meeting with Shah lasted for about 30 minutes. But it was not immediately known what transpired between them at the meeting.

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He left Shah's residence after the meeting without speaking to media.

Several media reports claimed that Annamalai also met BJP president Nitin Nabin and party national general secretary B L Santhosh, and tendered his resignation from the party, but there was no official confirmation on this.

"He has not yet resigned," a source in the party said.

Annamalai is reported to have been sulking in the party since he was replaced with Nainar Nagenthran as Tamil Nadu BJP president and the electoral pact with the AIADMK was revived ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in the state.

He also did not contest the 2026 assembly polls. Though the BJP members from the Coimbatore region expected Annamalai to contest, he later clarified that he had opted out of the race.

Annamalai came to Delhi on Monday to call on the party leadership amid speculations that he may launch a new political party.

Asked about the speculation that he may launch a new political party, Annamalai, before leaving for Delhi, told reporters at the airport that he would provide answers and make his stand clear in two days.

"Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days," he told reporters in Chennai before leaving for Delhi, when pressed about the buzz that he was heading to the national capital to meet party chief Nitin Nabin, as he planned to quit the party.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.