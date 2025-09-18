MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'I respect all religions': CJI BR Gavai clarifies on Khajuraho idol remarks row

CJI BR Gavai's clarification comes days after dismissing a plea on reconstructing a Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho

PTI Published 18.09.25, 03:39 PM
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday affirmed his respect for "all religions" in the wake of the online criticism his comments garnered in a matter over the reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol. “Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media...I respect all religions,” he said.

A bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran, on May 16, dismissed the plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming the plea as a “publicity interest litigation”, the CJI said, “This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.” The CJI had added, “In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there… there is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho.” The bench had refused to entertain the plea filed by one Rakesh Dalal, who sought the replacement and consecration of the damaged idol at the Javari Temple in Chhatarpur district.

Also Read

The CJI’s remarks led to various critical social media posts.

“I have known the CJI for the last 10 years,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “this is serious also, we used to know Newton's law that every action has an equal reaction… now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction.” The law officer said the CJI has visited all religious places.

“We suffer everyday, it's an unruly horse no way to tame it,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in the courtroom, said.

The CJI also referred to recent violent protests in Nepal.

