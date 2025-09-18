Advocates ask CJI to withdraw oral remarks on Khajuraho Vishnu idol case

Two advocates have written separate letters to Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai urging him to withdraw his oral remarks during a hearing on Tuesday where he had asked a PIL petitioner to directly pray to Lord Vishnu for the restoration of the deity’s centuries-old beheaded idol at the Khajuraho temple.

The two lawyers, Vineet Jindal and Satyam Singh Rajput, submitted that the CJI’s comments were in poor taste and had affected the sentiments of Hindus across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

CJI Gavai had dismissed the PIL filed by Rakesh Dalal, who had sought restoration of Lord Vishnu’s idol that was allegedly destroyed and beheaded by Mughal invaders.

“As a devoted citizen of India and follower of Lord Vishnu, with utmost respect and humility, wish to bring to the kind attention of this Hon’ble Court the deeply hurtful remarks made during the hearing of a petition seeking directions for the reconstruction and reinstallation of the dilapidated idol of Lord Vishnu at the historic Javari Temple, part of the Unesco World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex.

“It is humbly submitted that while the Hon’ble Court has full power not to entertain a petition, it must exercise its discretion in a manner that does not hurt the religious sentiments of any community, and does not erode the secular values of our Constitution,” advocate Jindal said in his letter.

“I have personally seen these remarks widely reported by many reputed national and international news agencies, which have caused immense hurt and anguish to millions of Hindu devotees. The words, ‘Go and ask the deity himself to do something,’ and the suggestion ‘so go and pray now’, were deeply inappropriate, insensitive, and disrespectful to the faith of countless followers,” he added.

He requested the CJI “to reconsider the statements made in court and kindly withdraw them in the interest of national religious harmony, dignity of the Supreme Court, and the secular fabric of India”.

In a separate letter, advocate Rajput said the CJI’s “remarks have deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Hindu devotees across the nation”.

He said the Hindu community looks upon Lord Vishnu and other deities with profound devotion and reverence. Any comments that appear to trivialise or question these sacred beliefs, even if unintended, create an environment of religious insensitivity.

“The judiciary, being the most respected institution in our democracy, plays a crucial role in maintaining this delicate balance and ensuring that no community feels alienated or hurt... while the Hon’ble Court enjoys complete judicial independence and discretion in conducting proceedings, such independence should be exercised in a manner that respects and preserves the religious sentiments of all communities. The secular fabric of our Constitution mandates that no institution, however exalted, should make observations that may be construed as belittling or disrespectful to any faith or religious belief,” advocate Rajput wrote.