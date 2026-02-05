Hot axle detected on Howrah–Rourkela Vande Bharat, disaster averted near Jharkhand’s Tunia

A potential disaster was averted on Thursday when railway personnel detected a hot axle on the Howrah–Rourkela Vande Bharat Express near Tunia railway station in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

Senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM), Chakradharpur division, Aditya Kumar Choudhary told PTI that railway personnel noticed smoke emanating from the train at Sonua railway station under Chakradharpur Railway Division of South Eastern Railway zone.

"The smoke caused by a hot axle was detected in time. The train was stopped at the next station, Tunia, for inspection," he said.

Following a technical examination, it was decided not to allow the Vande Bharat to continue its onward journey, Choudhary added.

"The train was detained at Tunia station for mechanical repairs. Around 250 passengers were accommodated on the Howrah–Pune Duronto Express and taken to Rourkela (Odisha), which was the next scheduled stoppage of the train," he said.

Railway sources confirmed that the smoke was detected from the third coach from the rear of the train. A hot axle, also known as a ‘hot box’, occurs when an axle bearing overheats due to inadequate lubrication, overloading, or mechanical failure.

This overheating, often accompanied by smoke or a burning smell, can cause the bearing to jam or burn, creating the risk of derailments.