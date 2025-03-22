MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 March 2025

Himachal roadways buses vandalised in Amritsar, pro-Khalistan slogans found

Attack on Himachal Road Transport buses comes amid rising tensions over Bhindranwale posters in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

PTI Published 22.03.25, 04:58 PM
People look at a partially damaged Himachal Roadways at the ISBT in Amritsar, Saturday, March 22, 2025. Four buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) were damaged and defaced with slogans at the Amritsar bus stand by some miscreants

People look at a partially damaged Himachal Roadways at the ISBT in Amritsar, Saturday, March 22, 2025. Four buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) were damaged and defaced with slogans at the Amritsar bus stand by some miscreants PTI

Amritsar, Mar 22 (PTI) The windshields of four buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation were smashed at the bus stand here by some unidentified persons on Saturday, police said.

Pro-Khalistan slogans were also found written on the buses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicles were parked at the parking lot of a bus stand here and nobody was present inside them when the incident took place.

Police said an investigation in the matter was underway.

The incident came days after the windshield and some windows of a HRTC bus were damaged by two unidentified persons in Mohali's Kharar.

These incidents came close on the heels of a row which had erupted after some locals in Himachal Pradesh removed flags bearing the image of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the bikes of a group of youths from Punjab.

To vent their anger, Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab activists pasted the image of Bhindranwale on HRTC buses, as well as some private ones, in Hoshiarpur. PTI JMS CHS NB NB

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

South vs North: MK Stalin, Vijayan, DK Shivakumar unite against Centre’s delimitation plan

'This sudden move is not driven by Constitutional principles or democratic imperatives, but by narrow political interests,' Kerala CM said
A fire set by miscreants amid violence following an agitation by a right-wing group demanding removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, in Nagpur, Monday night, March 17, 2025, (inset) Devendra Fadnavis
Quote left Quote right

Cost of properties damaged during Nagpur violence will be recovered from rioters

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT