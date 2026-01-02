Odisha CM Majhi issues 15 point order to chief secretary for 500 billion economy

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a fifteen‑point directive to the newly appointed chief secretary Anu Garg, making it clear that his government’s priority is to build a five‑hundred‑billion‑dollar economy and turn Odisha into a prosperous state by 2036.

In pursuit of this goal, Majhi has asked the top bureaucrat to make the administration more responsive, dynamic and people‑centric, with measurable outcomes.

The chief minister directed Garg to ensure that officials undertake regular field visits to assess public issues, submit reports on their findings and to ensure timely action. The quality of such fieldwork will be reflected in performance evaluations, he said.

Anu Garg, the first woman chief secretary of the state, assumed charge on Wednesday. Majhi delivered his directions when a delegation of senior officials led by Garg met him at his office on New Year’s Day, which he had earlier declared would be observed as a routine working day for the administration.

Majhi asked Garg to work on a priority basis to realise the objectives outlined in the vision document for the next two years. “The administration needs to work intensively to transform Odisha into a thriving, prosperous state and place it among the country’s top five developed economies through inclusive growth,” he said, adding that a mixed‑model growth strategy aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047 should guide policy.

Stressing rapid industrial expansion, Majhi sought fast‑clearance mechanisms and renewed focus on knowledge‑driven industries. He reiterated that his government had come to power on the plank of Odia Asmita and directed exclusive use of Odia in official communication, including notices, notifications and correspondence. Non‑compliance would invite explanation and, if necessary, disciplinary action, he warned.

The chief minister also called for strengthening grievance‑redress systems across all levels to ensure timely resolution of citizen concerns. Reaffirming a zero‑tolerance approach to corruption, Majhi instructed Garg to identify corrupt, incompetent or irresponsible employees and initiate proceedings under Article 311 of the Constitution and relevant Odisha service rules, including, where required, compulsory retirement.

Majhi emphasised that the administration must act with urgency and accountability while retaining a human‑centric orientation. He urged departments to coordinate closely to deliver visible progress on infrastructure, employment generation and social‑sector outcomes in line with the state’s economic aspirations.

Responding, chief secretary Garg assured full administrative support for translating the vision 2036 roadmap into action. “The progress of the state is our foremost objective. We will work in alignment with national targets, overcome challenges through teamwork and ensure efficient implementation of government priorities,” she said.

Garg noted that the new year marks an opportunity to modernise service delivery, deepen outreach to remote regions and build trust between citizens and the administration. Departments, she added, will institutionalise regular field reviews, data‑driven monitoring, and transparent decision‑making to accelerate project execution and improve outcomes.