Air India grounds pilot after Canada flags fitness issue on Vancouver-Delhi flight

Air India on Thursday said one of its pilots has been grounded after being stopped from operating a Vancouver-Delhi flight on December 23, following concerns raised by the Canadian authorities over his “fitness” for duty.

The pilot was deplaned just before the departure of the airline’s Delhi flight from Vancouver, Air India said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the transport department of Canada has written a letter to the airline. Two breathalyser tests conducted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed the pilot was under the influence of alcohol and unfit for duty. However, Air India was silent on the alcohol issue but confirmed that the pilot had been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry, and the matter is under investigation.

"Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry,” Air India said in an official statement.

Following the safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, and this caused a delay in departure. “Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action,” the airline said.

Transport Canada has urged Air India to conduct a thorough review and investigation under its Safety Management System and provide details of corrective actions taken to prevent any such recurrence. A report has been asked to be submitted by January 26 outlining the findings and measures implemented or undertaken by the airline.