Highway graffiti ‘bars’ Muslims, Hindutva outfit’s video sparks row in Ghaziabad

A Hindutva outfit has scrawled slogans on buildings along the Delhi-Dehradun highway declaring that “this road is not for Muslims”.

Videos of Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) activists writing the wall graffiti in Ghaziabad have surfaced on social media. Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary, the president of the HRD, shared one such video on social media on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of my workers have started writing on the walls of buildings along the highway to prevent Muslims from using the road. We pay taxes, but jihadis get the benefit of all government schemes. The government teaches us brotherhood, but I want to tell you that earnings of all big temples go into government coffers, but it gets nothing from the mosques,” Pinki says in the video, adding that Muslims should be barred from using public facilities.

“The government must deprive Muslims of all government services and welfare. Hindu voters help form the government, but the benefit reaches these jihadis,” he added.