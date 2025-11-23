‘High command will do it’: Kharge pushes back against Karnataka leadership buzz

Speculation over a possible change of leadership in Karnataka continued through the weekend, even as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge insisted that the party high command would take a call, and that he had “nothing to say now.”

Kharge’s comments on Sunday came a day after his hour-long meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

Standing outside his residence, the AICC chief told reporters, "I have nothing to say about the developments that have happened. So you (media) standing here is a waste of your time and I too feel bad. Whatever it is, the high command will do it. There is no need for you to worry more about it."

The Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, and the chatter over a possible shift in the top post has gained momentum since then.

After his meeting with Kharge on Saturday, Siddaramaiah echoed the central line.

Responding to a question on clarity about his tenure, he said he would follow whatever the party leadership decides and added that others should do the same. He termed the ongoing buzz “speculation” and “media creation.”

The meeting came days after a group of MLAs close to deputy chief minister and KPCC chief D. K. Shivakumar met Kharge in Delhi. Shivakumar distanced himself from these meetings, saying he was unaware of the legislators’ trip.

On Sunday, ministers H. C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh, who are considered close to Siddaramaiah, also met Kharge.

After the meeting, Mahadevappa told reporters, "There is no situation for CM change now, and in case such a situation arises, the Congress high command will decide."

Calling it a courtesy visit, he said the discussions were about party organisation and preparations for upcoming local body polls.

Asked about conversations on leadership change or a Dalit CM, he said, "None of them were discussed...there is no race for CM post."

He also said, "If such a situation arises, the high command will take a decision, but such a situation is not there right now."

Mahadevappa dismissed talk of a signature campaign on leadership change and added, "Congress will complete its full term and will come back to power in 2028. The CM will be there till 2028 and complete the term."

Party insiders suggest the cabinet reshuffle sought by Siddaramaiah has become the new flashpoint. Shivakumar’s camp, they say, wants clarity on leadership before any changes to the cabinet.

Within the party, the belief is that a go-ahead for reshuffle will indicate that Siddaramaiah is set to complete the full term, effectively ruling out the deputy chief minister’s chances of moving into the top post.

The competition between the two dates back to May 2023, when the Congress returned to power. The leadership tussle ended with Siddaramaiah becoming CM and Shivakumar taking charge as his deputy.

Reports of a rotational-chief-minister agreement surfaced then, suggesting Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years. The party has never confirmed such an arrangement.

On Sunday, home minister G. Parameshwara entered the conversation, hinting at his own interest in the post if the situation arises. He said there were ongoing demands for a Dalit chief minister.

He also tried to calm the speculation, pointing out that no one from the Congress high command has spoken on leadership change, nor has the matter come up in the Legislature Party.

He added that Kharge would take a decision, if required, after consulting Rahul Gandhi, who is currently abroad.

On Friday, the chief minister had asserted that he would continue in office and present future budgets. Shivakumar, in response, had said he wished him “all the best.”