Karnataka orders probe after 31 blackbucks die from infection in four days at Belagavi zoo

Thirty-one blackbucks have died within four days at a Belagavi zoo due to bacterial infection, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said Monday.

The deaths reduced the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo’s population of the species to seven and triggered a high-level inquiry. Zoo officials said eight antelopes died Thursday and 20 on Saturday, with three more deaths since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reaching Belagavi for a review, Khandre told reporters he felt “deep pain” over the losses and ordered an investigation into the source and spread of the disease.

“Prima facie, it is found that these blackbucks died due to bacterial infection. Our officers and veterinary doctors are giving treatment to them,” he said, adding that precautions were being taken to prevent transmission to other facilities.

“I have ordered a high-level probe to find out how this disease spread among blackbucks. We have sent experts from Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. Our officials are in touch with experts in this field,” Khandre said.

Noting that he has given directions to save the remaining blackbucks, he said he has ordered that such incidents should not occur in future.

Comparing the outbreak of bacterial infection among blackbucks to COVID-19, the Minister said no one can predict such occurrences.