Modi and Netanyahu discuss strengthening India-Israel partnership and regional issues

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telephoned Narendra Modi on Wednesday and both took stock of the bilateral relationship and discussed regional issues.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X about the conversation, which was followed up with an official readout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Glad to speak with my friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel strategic partnership in the year ahead. We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination,” Modi posted in both English and Hebrew.

The readout stated that Modi received a call from Netanyahu and they identified shared priorities to strengthen the India-Israel strategic partnership in the year ahead, guided by shared democratic values, deep mutual trust and a forward-looking vision.

They reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed their commitment to fight the menace. Netanyahu also briefed the Prime Minister on the implementation of the Gaza peace plan and Modi is said to have reaffirmed India’s consistent support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Modi and Netanyahu exchange telephone calls fairly regularly, the last being in December 2025.

Later in the evening, Netanyahu replied to Modi's post and said: "Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Modi, for the warm conversation and friendship. I extend my best wishes to the people of India. Israel values the deep partnership with India and our shared determination to defeat terrorism."

Call for calm

Netanyahu urged calm after a bus driver ran over and killed a teenage boy on Tuesday night during a protest in Jerusalem against a law seeking to draft the ultra-Orthodox community into Israel’s military.

“I call for restraint to prevent the mood from becoming further inflamed so that, heaven forbid, we do not have additional tragedies,” Netanyahu said in a statement early Wednesday, adding that the death would be thoroughly investigated.

The incident killed student Yosef Eisenthal. Video from the protest obtained by AP showed a public bus dragging him for meters before running him over as onlookers jostled and screamed.

Additional reporting by AP