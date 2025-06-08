Helicopter arranged for evacuation of stranded locals, taxi drivers from landslide-hit north Sikkim

The Sikkim government has arranged a helicopter to rescue taxi drivers and some local people stranded in landslide-hit areas in the northern part of the state after they sought evacuation from the administration, officials said on Sunday.

Responding to distress calls from a few locals and some taxi drivers seeking evacuation, the government hired the chopper to rescue them from Chaten in north Sikkim, where road connectivity has been snapped due to landslides and incessant rain, they said.

"In response to requests made by stranded locals, tourist taxi drivers and certain government officials stationed at Chaten, the state government has arranged a special helicopter sortie for their immediate air evacuation," one of the officials said.

This comes under the ongoing coordinated relief and evacuation efforts being undertaken in view of the recent adverse conditions that have disrupted normal road connectivity and access to the region, they said.

The helicopter sortie began this morning from the Pakyong Greenfield Airport here with the first one taking off towards Chaten to initiate the evacuation process, another official said.

The state government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens in disaster-affected regions, officials said.

North Sikkim has been hit by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain, which disrupted road and telecommunication connectivity.

Around 2,000 tourists had also been stranded in north Sikkim's Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang towns due to inclement weather conditions for days before they were evacuated by road and air in rescue operations spread over several days earlier this week.

