76 army personnel airlifted, relief chopper dispatched to landslide-hit Chaten in North Sikkim

A total of 76 army personnel were airlifted on Saturday from Chaten in North Sikkim, where heavy rainfall had triggered multiple landslides, snapping road connectivity and leaving several areas isolated. Officials said this marks the successful conclusion of coordinated evacuation efforts, which had earlier included the rescue of all stranded tourists from the region.

"Altogether 76 army personnel were airlifted by three MI-17 helicopters. The air evacuation operation from Chaten has concluded today with the helicopters transporting army personnel from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport," an official stated.

Simultaneously, an MI-17 helicopter carrying 1,300 kg of relief materials for army personnel and civilians took off from Pakyong Airport on Saturday morning for Chaten. The aircraft had five officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department on board and was scheduled to return with some army personnel from the site, officials added.

Heavy rainfall in North Sikkim recently triggered multiple landslides, severely disrupting road connectivity. Over 1,600 tourists were left stranded across the towns of Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang. These tourists were successfully rescued through combined efforts by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the Mangan district administration.

Several helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate more than 140 tourists by air, officials confirmed.

A particularly tragic incident occurred on the evening of June 1, when a massive landslide struck a military camp in Chaten. Three army personnel lost their lives, four were injured, and six others went missing. "Efforts are underway to locate the missing soldiers," said an official.

The state government continues to monitor the overall situation and has assured that all necessary support will be extended to those affected. “The government remains committed to providing all necessary support in the disaster-hit region and assistance to those affected by natural calamities,” another official said.