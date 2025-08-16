Heavy rains lash Mumbai; landslide kills two in Vikhroli, train services disrupted

Heavy overnight downpour battered Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday, with several areas recording more than 200 mm rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging, disruption of suburban train services, and a fatal landslide in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the metropolis, forecasting “heavy to very heavy rainfall” over the next two days.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to citizens not to venture out unless necessary.

The downpour, which began around 1 am, caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas of Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Andheri, Kings Circle, Malad, Goregaon, and other parts of the city.

According to the IMD, Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall at 248.5 mm, followed by Santacruz with 232.5 mm, Sion with 221 mm, and Juhu with 208 mm, between 8.30 am Friday and 5.30 am Saturday. In comparison, Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 70 mm.

Train services on both Central and Western Railway lines were hit due to water accumulation on tracks at Dadar, Kurla, Sion, Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar, and other stations.

Operations on the main and harbour lines of Central Railway were severely disrupted, while Western Railway services also faced delays.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were similarly impacted, with several buses diverted from inundated routes in Sion, Kings Circle, Aarey Colony, and Malad Subway.

Civic officials said pumping operations were underway at multiple locations, and emergency response teams were addressing complaints of waterlogging and tree falls.

Meanwhile, a landslide at Vikhroli Parksite claimed two lives and left two others injured. The incident occurred around 2.39 am at Varsha Nagar, where soil and stones from a hillock collapsed on a hut.

An official from the BMC said, “The victims, who belong to one family, were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead.”

The deceased have been identified as Shalu Mishra (19) and Suresh Mishra (50). The injured, Aarti Mishra (45) and Ruturaj Mishra (20), are undergoing treatment and are reported to be stable. “Other residents of the area have been shifted to safer locations,” the official added.

Fire brigade personnel, local police, and civic staff were mobilised soon after the incident.