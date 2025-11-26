Haryana basketball tragedy: 16-year-old dies in second pole collapse accident, prompts safety review

A 16-year-old national-level basketball player died in Rohtak, Haryana, after an unstable basketball pole collapsed on him during routine practice, sparking nationwide outrage and prompting a government crackdown on sports infrastructure.

The victim, Hardik Rathi, had been practising alone at a local playground in Lakhan Majra on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage shows him running in from the three-point line and leaping to touch the basket, a standard scoring drill.

He completed the first attempt without incident. During the second, he grabbed the rim and the pole suddenly uprooted, toppling forward and crashing onto his chest.

His friends, who appeared to be on a break, rushed to lift the frame off him, but Hardik could not be revived.

Police recovered the body and handed it over to the family after post mortem. A case has been registered.

State authorities have initiated firm action in response. Junior sports minister Gaurav Gautam has suspended the district sports officer and halted operations at the sports nursery where the incident occurred.

The Haryana Olympic Association has also suspended all sports festivals and events across the state for three days as a mark of respect.

A high-level review meeting has been scheduled for 28 November at Tau Devi Lal Stadium with senior and district officials summoned to assess the situation.

Officials confirmed that the basketball poles at the stadium were old and overdue for replacement.

The district sports officer has acknowledged negligence, and a committee has been formed to investigate the collapse and recommend urgent corrective measures.

Hardik, who neighbours said had been selected for the national team, had recently returned from a training camp.

His father, Sandeep Rathi, had enrolled him and his younger brother in a nearby sports club for regular practice sessions.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said he had been informed of the matter and would comment further after reviewing all details.

Haryana cabinet minister and general secretary of the Haryana Olympic Association Krishan Lal Panwar announced a comprehensive review of sports courts across the state.

He said the sports and education department would be notified and stressed the need to establish whether the Lakhan Majra court was privately managed or under the government.

Panwar said a district officer would be appointed to inspect all basketball courts and similar sports facilities in schools and training centres statewide.

The inspections will examine maintenance standards, structural safety and adherence to protocol.

The tragedy comes two days after the death of 15-year-old Aman, who was fatally struck by a collapsing basketball pole at Hoshiar Singh Stadium in Bahadurgarh.

He had arrived for practice around 3.30 pm when the pole gave way. Aman was rushed to PGI Rohtak but succumbed to his injuries.

The back to back incidents have intensified scrutiny of sports infrastructure in Haryana and prompted calls for immediate structural audits and stronger safety oversight.