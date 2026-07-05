Gurugram police arrest man for 'murder' of wife with help of girlfriend before couple's trip to Nepal

A 25-year-old man and his girlfriend were arrested for allegedly shooting his wife dead, Gurugram police said on Sunday.

After committing the murder, both had flown to Nepal and returned a month later, following which they were arrested, police said.

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The accused have been identified as Ankit (25), a resident of Manesar, Gurugram, and Rajni Devi (38), a resident of Aurangabad village, Jhajjar district, Haryana.

The case came to light on May 22, when a woman lodged a complaint at Manesar Police Station stating that her 22-year-old daughter, who married Ankit in February 2026, had gone missing on May 21.

The family searched for her and contacted her in-laws, but received no satisfactory response. Suspecting the involvement of her husband and his family members, the woman approached the police, officials said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections.

The missing woman's body was found on May 22 from a room in Manesar, police said, adding that she was shot dead and murder charges were added to the case.

During the investigation it was found that Ankit runs a tobacco shop in Manesar, while his girlfriend, Rajni Devi, worked at a beauty parlour in the same area, a senior police officer said.

The two became acquainted through their work and had reportedly been in a relationship for nearly three years. Rajni had been living in a rented accommodation in Manesar for a considerable period, the officer said.

"Investigation revealed that on May 21, Ankit allegedly took his wife to Rajni's rented room as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, where he shot her dead. It was further revealed that the firearm used in the murder had been procured by Ankit from Uttar Pradesh about two months before the incident," the officer said.

"After committing the crime, Ankit and Rajni fled to Haridwar and later escaped to Nepal. They returned to India on June 30 and were arrested," the officer added. He added that the accused were produced before the court, which granted five days of police custody remand for further interrogation and recovery of evidence.