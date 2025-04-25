MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jammu and Kahsmir: Gunfight erupts in Bandipora, two security forces personnel injured

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kulnar Bazipora in Bandipora district following information about the presence of the ultras in the area

PTI Published 25.04.25, 09:28 AM

File picture

Two security forces personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kulnar Bazipora in Bandipora district following information about the presence of the ultras in the area, they said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding ultras opened fire on the security forces' positions.

Two police personnel were injured in the firing by terrorists, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Jammu And Kashmir Terrorist Attack
