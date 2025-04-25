Jammu and Kahsmir: Gunfight erupts in Bandipora, two security forces personnel injured

Two security forces personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kulnar Bazipora in Bandipora district following information about the presence of the ultras in the area, they said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding ultras opened fire on the security forces' positions.

Two police personnel were injured in the firing by terrorists, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

