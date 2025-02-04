MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 04 February 2025

Gujarat govt forms panel headed by retired SC judge to frame guidelines for implementation of Uniform Civil Code

The state government will take a decision about the implementation of the UCC after receiving the report

PTI Published 04.02.25, 12:58 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The BJP government in Gujarat on Tuesday formed a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to assess the need for the Uniform Civil Code in the state and also draft a bill for the same.

The five-member committee, to be headed by former SC judge Ranjana Desai, will submit its report within 45 days, following which a decision about implementation of the UCC will be taken, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said addressing a press conference here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee will also meet religious leaders, including from the Muslim community, to prepare the report, a senior government official said.

"To assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and to prepare a draft bill for the same, we have decided to form a committee under the former judge of the Supreme Court," CM Patel said.

Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, former vice chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Dakshesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.

Notably, the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has already implemented the UCC.

CM Patel said the Gujarat government is committed to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of implementing the UCC across the country.

The five-member committee will examine various aspects related to the UCC and take views of the people from different walks of life to prepare its report, he said.

An "appropriate decision" will be taken after going through the report, the CM said.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that the UCC, if implemented, will protect the rights of tribals.

"The UCC implemented by the Uttarakhand government presented a model before the country because it protects the customs and traditions of tribals. Our (Union) Home Minister Amit Shah has also clarified in Jharkhand that UCC will protect the traditions followed by tribals," Sanghavi said.

He said the committee will also meet religious leaders, including Muslim leaders, to prepare the report.

RELATED TOPICS

Uniform Civil Code Gujarat Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why scientists have set Doomsday Clock closer than ever to end of the world, thanks also to AI

‘Bulletin of Atomic Scientists’ puts clock at 89 seconds from nuclear apocalypse, closer to ‘midnight’ than even during the Cuban Missile Crisis
TTO Graphics
Quote left Quote right

Air pollution has been so normalized in India that no one even notices anymore

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT