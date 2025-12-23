Gujarat governemnt eases liquor rules at GIFT City, drops permit requirement

Any person from outside Gujarat or India can now consume liquor at designated hotels or restaurants in GIFT City, the global financial hub in Gandhinagar, by showing a valid photo ID card, following changes to alcohol rules notified by the Gujarat government.

The state government has introduced major relaxations in liquor regulations at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), removing the earlier requirement of obtaining a permit for alcohol consumption.

The state home department announced the changes through a gazette notification issued on December 20, further easing liquor consumption norms within GIFT City.

Gujarat is a "dry" state where the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited, but an exemption was granted to GIFT City in 2023, allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol in the central business district under certain conditions.

According to the latest notification, any "external person" who is not from Gujarat or a foreign national can now consume liquor at designated facilities in GIFT City by showing his or her valid photo ID card.

This new provision does away with the earlier condition under which such "external persons" were required to obtain temporary permits.

The home department has also expanded the areas where liquor can be served and consumed. Earlier, consumption was permitted only in designated wine and dine areas of hotels or restaurants authorised to sell liquor within GIFT City.

Under the revised rules, liquor can now also be consumed in other areas such as lawns, poolside spaces and terraces.

As per the notification, any person coming for food is allowed to sit in the wine and dine area of a restaurant.

The notification further stated that employees of GIFT City holding a "Liquor Access Permit" can host up to 25 visitors at a time at designated places, with visitors being issued "temporary permits", provided the host employee accompanies them.