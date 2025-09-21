Government dismisses reports of notices to Hindi news channels over Urdu words

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) on Sunday dismissed media reports that claimed Hindi television news channels had been served notices for using “too many Urdu words” in their broadcasts.

“It is being claimed in certain media reports and social media posts that MIB_India has issued notices to Hindi news channels for using excessive Urdu words in their broadcasts, and has directed them to appoint language experts,” the PIB Fact Check post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This claim is #Misleading,” it added, before outlining the actual process.

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit clarified that no such notices had been issued. Instead, the ministry had only forwarded a viewer’s complaint to the channels under the provisions of the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act.

“The ministry has forwarded a viewer's complaint to the concerned channels under the provisions of the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act. The channels have been instructed to inform the complainant of the action taken and keep the Ministry duly informed, in accordance with the relevant regulations.”

The clarification came a day after several outlets and social media posts alleged that the ministry had directed channels to appoint “language experts” to monitor their word choice.

Despite the clarification, the initial reports triggered reactions online.

One user wrote, “The ministry of information has sent a notice to news channels regarding the use of Urdu words! Hindi folks also use a lot of English words! Action should be taken!”

Another post stated that the Modi government sent notices to Zee News, Aaj Tak, TV9 – ‘Why do you speak 30 per cent Urdu?’ And in the same notice, it was found written: Words like Shikayat(complain), Khilaf (against) etc.

A third user pointed to the education system, writing, “When journalists study in English medium from their first class to their degree, and the institutions teaching them also use English medium, then this is bound to happen by default. Journalists may have to struggle to speak Hindi terms like Internet, rail, avalanche, etc.”

Officials reiterated that forwarding such complaints is part of procedure under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act.

According to the Act, a certain percentage of public grievances are forwarded to the persons concerned against whom a complaint has been received.

The PIB Fact Check Unit also highlighted that the channels have only been asked to inform the complainant of the action taken and keep the ministry updated, as required by the rules.