Goa police detain nightclub owner Ajay Gupta in connection with Arpora fire

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.12.25, 11:55 PM
An excavator demolishes wooden structures at Romeo Lane on Anjuna beach after a fire at the adjacent Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub killed 25 people, as the state administration begins pulling down the tourism property, in Goa, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. PTI

Goa police on Tuesday detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where a devastating fire claimed the lives of 25 people.

The state police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Gupta and another owner, Surinder Kumar Khosla.

"We have detained Ajay Gupta, one of the owners of the nightclub. This is the sixth person to be held in connection with the case," a Goa police spokesperson said.

"Earlier, an LOC was issued against him as a police team had failed to find him at his Delhi residence when it visited it there," he added, noting that Gupta was later found in the national capital and detained.

He will soon be placed under arrest after the completion of formalities to bring him to Goa, the official said.

Two other owners of the nightclub, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, remain at large and a blue corner notice has been issued against them.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the incident. They include the nightclub’s chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur, and employee Bharat Kohli.

The fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in Arpora, North Goa, broke out around midnight on Saturday, claiming 25 lives.

