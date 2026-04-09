Goa court grants bail to brothers Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra in Romeo Lane nightclub fire case

A Goa court on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub who were arrested last December in connection with the fire that killed 25 people.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate attached immovable assets worth ₹17.45 crore as part of its money-laundering investigation against the promoters of the club under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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Soon after the fire, the Luthra brothers, who were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, had fled to Thailand. The Interpol had issued a blue notice against them to track their whereabouts and they were subsequently deported to India.

Goa police alleged that the nightclub lacked not just fire safeguards but even a no-objection certificate from the fire department, a liquor permission from the excise department, and a building clearance.

An ED official said a provisional order was issued to attach immovable properties valued at ₹17.45 crore in connection with the probe into the “illegal operation” of Birch by Romeo at Arpora in Goa.